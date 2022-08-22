Donnie E. Shull, 80, of Gettysburg, died Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 10, 1942, in Stanton, Va., he was the son of the late Oscar and Mary (Almarode) Shull. He was the husband of the late Jean (Black) Shull who died January 15, 1997.
Mr. Shull owned and operated Shull’s Floor Waxing in Gettysburg for over 50 years just retiring a few months ago. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, flying his airplane, and tending to yardwork, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Donnie is survived by his son, Donnie Shull Jr.; two grandchildren, Mason Shull, and Kennedy Shull; his brother, Gary Breeden and his wife Barbara; stepson, Shawn Arnold, and his fiancé Bonnie O’Brien. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Garland Shull and Franklin Shull; and two sisters, Nancy Hall and Charlotte Balser.
Funeral services for Donnie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
