Robert F. Hanzlik Sr. of Biglerville passed peacefully Tuesday Dec. 7, 2022 at our family home with his wife, Verdell Helman-Hanzlik, whom he had spent the last 46 years with, Sammy Elizabeth of McConnellsburg, Pa., Autumn Topaz of Arlington, Va. and his grandson, Michael Martinez of New Oxford.
Robert was predeceased by his son, Robert Hanzlik Jr., also a Navy veteran and Marine Corpsman serving in the Vietnam and who passed in 2011.
In addition to Sammy, Autumn and Michael, Bob is survived by daughter Linda Stuck of Harrisburg, Pa. and her daughter Michelle Lloyd of Waynesboro, Pa., and great- grandson Wyatt Feldman, currently serving in the U.S. Navy, and great-granddaughter Jillian Feldman also of Waynesboro.
Bob served in WW2 in the Navy on the USS Phoenix from 1944 to 1945.
He retired as an employee of the Motor Freight Express for many years as a driver until the time of their closing.
Upon his retirement from driving truck, he became dad and “Mr. Mom” to Sammy and Autumn whom he and Verdell adopted in 1992.
Bob was also a part of the Lloyd Sprint Car Racing Team in the 70s and 80s and a member of the Sunny Ray Diner and Flamingo Diner breakfast clubs.
Simple Choice Cremation in Chambersburg will be handling the arrangements for his final resting.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
