Caroline E. Drechsler, 81, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born April 29, 1940, in Havre de Grace, Md., the daughter of the late William E. and Helen Kirkpatrick Drechsler.
Caroline was a member of Fairfield Mennonite Church. She was a 1958 graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, Md., and a 1962 graduate of Western Maryland College with a BA in chemistry. For over 25 years she was employed as a chemist for Johns Hopkins Hospital. Caroline enjoyed working for nonprofit organizations in the greater Baltimore area. She was a member of DUVCW. Caroline was very active in genealogical research.
Ms. Drechsler is survived by a sister, Dorothy Drechsler of Fairfield, and a number of cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., from Fairfield Mennonite Church with Rev. Brenda Walter officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
