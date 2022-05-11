Amy E. Inskip, 49, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Monday, November 27, 1972, in Gettysburg, Adams County, Pennsylvania, the daughter Randall B. Inskip and the late Martha R. Rankin Inskip.
Amy was a family engagement worker at Head Start and a longtime server with TGIFriday’s, Getttysburg. She was a graduate of HACC Gettysburg with an associate’s degree in social work.
Amy is survived by her loving family, her son, Kah-Li M. Inskip of Gettysburg; her companion, Elton Monroe Shelton “Petey” Jr. of Gettysburg; her father, Randall B. Inskip and his wife Judith of Gettysburg; her brother, Matthew B. Inskip of Orrtanna; her uncles and aunts, Jack and Jean Inskip of Altoona, Pa., Anita Schulze of Altoona, Stan and Helen Westbrook of Mt. Union. and Clare and Susan Kenyon of Dauphin, Pa.; along with numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Hampton Cemetery (St. John’s Lutheran Church) 5450 Carlisle St., New Oxford, PA 17350. There will be a gathering for family and friends immediately after the graveside service at Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 1857 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg PA 17325.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
