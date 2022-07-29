On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Quin Mikael Sorenson, precious and cherished son and brother, passed away at the age of 45, after a lengthy illness.
Quin was born on May 30, 1977 in Richmond, Virginia to Duane and Lana (Sowers) Sorenson. After graduating from Dallastown High School, Quin graduated summa cum laude from Penn State University, and received his law degree in 2003 from Dickinson Law School, where he graduated first in his class and was Editor-in-Chief of the Dickinson Law Review.
Quin began his legal career as a judicial law clerk, first with the Honorable Christopher C. Conner, District Judge, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, then with the Honorable D. Michael Fisher, Circuit Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. After his clerkships, Quin joined the global law firm of Sidley Austin LLP, in Washington, D.C., working in their Supreme Court and Appellate Practice Group. Just five years later, Sidley Austin elected Quin to the partnership. During his time at Sidley, Quin authored hundreds of briefs filed in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
After several years representing some of the largest international corporations as well as many indigent clients pro bono, Quin decided to leave corporate practice and return to the Gettysburg area to be closer to his family, and the family farm near Fairfield, Pa. Quin chose to dedicate his exceptional legal talents to public service.
In 2018, he became an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Appellate Unit of the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Quin’s extraordinary intellect and unparalleled work ethic cemented his reputation as a preeminent appellate advocate.
Quin, a true gentleman lawyer, was also a man of many talents and varied interests. Quin was a voracious reader, especially political memoirs and origins of mythology. He kept a favorite list of authors and often shared his love of reading by gifting books to friends and family.
Quin was also an ice hockey enthusiast, and he was especially a fan of the Washington Capitals. Most recently, Quin spent much of his free time restoring and renovating his home in downtown Gettysburg, a historical landmark.
All who knew Quin were enriched by his warm heart, generous spirit, quick wit, and infectious smile. He was erudite, but also disarmingly funny with self-deprecating humor and good natured ribbing.
Quin was preceded in death by his father, Duane. He is survived by his mother, Lana (Sowers) Sorenson, his brother Walter, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At Quin’s request, his body will be donated to The National Cancer Institute’s Center for Cancer Research.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at 1 p.m., at the Gettysburg Hotel, 1 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society online or by mail at P.O. Box 670-4, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
