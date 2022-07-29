Quin Mikael Sorenson

Kierney Weigle, Biglerville Softball: Kierney went 10-for-15 with 9 runs scored and 3 RBI from her leadoff spot in 5 games for the Canners.

Gabe Pecaitis, Gettysburg Track & Field: Gabe cleared 13-feet, 6-inches to win the pole vault at the YAIAA Track & Field Championships.

Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown Softball: In 2 games, Chelsey recorded 23 strikeouts while walking 1 batter in a pair of wins. She allowed only 4 hits over 13 innings.

Olivia Miller, Biglerville Softball: In 5 games, Olivia went 11-for-15 at the plate with 11 RBI, 8 runs scored and 2 triples.

Mason Weaver, New Oxford Baseball: Over 3 games, Mason collected 6 hits, including a double and home run, and scored 5 runs. He also struck out 8 without walking a batter vs. Gettysburg.

