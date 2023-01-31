Shirley R. Phillips

Shirley R. (Funt) Phillips, 77, passed Monday, January 30, 2023, at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in York. She was the wife of the late Harold S. Phillps, who passed October 31, 1980.
Shirley was born February 22, 1945, in Aspers, the daughter of the late Charles I. and Marvel J. (Smith) Funt.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Wanda D. Knights of York, and two sisters, Bonnie Wagaman and Patsy Moritz. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bob and Ronnie Funt, and a sister, Lois Eichelberger.
There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 10-11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will follow in New Oxford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 3455 N. Progress Ave, Ste 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
