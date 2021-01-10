Bruce G. Hill, former vice president and electrician of Gettysburg Construction Company died peacefully in Virginia on Jan. 6, 2021, at the age of 67.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Jessica Hill (Weaver); his children, Joel and Nathan Hill; his daughter-in-law, Bridgette Hill (Sonday); his grandchildren, Connor Skiles, Talia Hill, and Tayven Hill; his brother, Wayne Hill; and sister-in-law, Susan. He is predeceased by his parents, Joel and Lucille Hill (Reaver); and his brother, Gary Hill.
Bruce was born in Gettysburg on May 2, 1953, to Joel and Lucille Hill. He graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 1971. Bruce married his wife, Jessica, of Bonneauville, on Nov. 26, 1983. In May of 2020, Bruce and Jessica relocated to Lake Anna, in Mineral, Va.
Bruce was a kind and gentle man who could befriend anyone. His jovial demeanor was infectious. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, snorkeling, listening to reggae music, and coaching his sons’ sports teams. Bruce was a craft beer enthusiast who loved visiting local breweries while traveling. A member of St. James Lutheran Church, Bruce looked forward to Sunday mornings and making coffee for, and attending, the Parents’ Sunday School class. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family across the country.
A memorial service and celebration of Bruce’s life will be scheduled later in 2021. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to St. James Lutheran Church, in Gettysburg. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.