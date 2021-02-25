Carroll (Grange) Gene Granger, age 77, shed his earthly body and entered into God’s eternal care on Feb. 22, 2021. He was the loving husband of Connie Jean Granger. Together they shared 53 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Connie, Carroll is survived by his daughter Aimee (Granger) Radulski, her husband Walter Radulski, and their children Anna, Charlotte and Walter; his son Brian Granger, his wife Annie Granger, and their children Elana and Brody; and his son J.D. Granger, his wife Ashley Granger, and their daughter Elle. He is also survived by his sisters Cindy Zinn, husband Michael Zinn, and Sandy Little, and husband Stephen Little.
Carroll was born in Pikesville, Md., on March 23, 1943, and was the son of Ethline (Wege) and William Granger. After his family moved to the Hanover area, Grange was baptized and has been a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1961. He also joined the Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps. Grange earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1965. Grange met his wife Connie in the fall of 1966 and they were married the following November.
Grange taught at West York and Hanover Junior High. In 1972, was hired to teach at Emory H. Markle Intermediate School and to coach varsity boys’ basketball at South Western High School. He also coached girls and boys tennis at South Western and ran the “Morning League” community baseball/softball program for 43 years.
In retirement, Grange enjoyed time with his wife, Connie, his children, grandchildren, and their friends and relatives. Grange was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2009. With his faith and iron will to live, laugh, and love, Grange far outlived his prognosis. Only over the last year did his cancer diminish his quality of life, yet, like he would have played or coached his players to perform, he refused to give up. In a come from behind fashion, he pushed his last days into overtime, his last minutes to a tie-break, and left it all on the court.
To honor and remember the life of Carroll Granger, a Celebration of Life service is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. In preparation for this event, the family encourages you to share a remembrance of Grange using the following link, https://flipgrid.com/9ed751a6.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable fund is being created in Grange’s memory. More information will be provided in conjunction with his service in October.
