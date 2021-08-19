Marjorie J. Bradley, 95, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home with family around her.
She was born October 20, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lyman C. and Irene Messer Lamb
Marjorie, while living in Washington, D.C., graduated from George Washington University Corcoran Art Department with an associate of arts degree. After college she held various jobs including with an accountancy firm, Army Map Service, and at The Lost Colony in North Carolina. Marjorie was a lifelong artist, using all forms of artwork, including sculpture. Later on she worked selling Avon and as a 4-H recruiter, after marrying in 1958.
In the 1980s she worked as a feature writer for the York Sunday News, along with other newspapers.
She trusted in Jesus alone for her salvation and enjoyed leading Bible studies. Nightly bible reading and constant faith helped bring her joy and comfort throughout life.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Anita K. Loeb and her husband Dan of Black Earth, Wisc.; two sons, Eric L. Bradley of Gettysburg, Calvin L. Bradley of Gettysburg; and grandson, Nate B. Loeb and his wife Alisha.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Robert B. Bradley in 2009; her brother, Charles Lamb; and her sister, Betty Aylor.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment at a later date will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Moody Bible Church, 1635 North LaSalle Drive, Chicago IL 60614; or The Gideon’s at gideons.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
