E. Jane Buckley, 87, of Gardners, passed peacefully on September 14, 2021, at York Hospital. She was born September 23, 1933, in Adams County, to the late George and Katharine (Barbour) Riley Sr.
Jane was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg and worked for G.S. Electric in Carlisle for many years. She helped with the church food bank and was a Sunday school teacher for 40 years. Jane enjoyed crocheting and puzzles.
Jane is survived by her loving husband, Richard John Buckley of Gardners; three children, Joyce Cooper (Mark) of Great Bend, Cindy Keefaver (John Jr.) of Gardners, and Jamie Chapman (Thomas) of Dillsburg; eleven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janet Barrick of Gardners, Beverley Maines, Ronald Riley of Wellsville, and Donald Riley of Gardners. She is preceded in death by her three sons, Gordon, David, and Jason Buckley; also, siblings, Tom and George Riley Jr., Betty Weatherly, and Joann Beam.
Services are going to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being made by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt Holly Springs, PA, 17065.
