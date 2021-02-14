Yvonne W. Smith, 86, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021 at Homewood of Plum Creek in Hanover. Born on Sept. 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Richard R. Weaver and Katharine Graham Weaver of McSherrystown. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph P. Smith, to whom she was married for nearly 50 years.
Yvonne is survived by four children: Cheryl A. Smith (Darrell Kratzer) of Havertown; Judith A. Willing (Gregory) of Spring Grove; Lisa A. Hicken (Michael) of New Market, Md.; and Douglas A. Smith (Ashley Taylor with her children, Peyton and Grant) of Hanover. In addition, she leaves behind her much-loved grandchildren, Ethan Willing (Maegan), Emily Hicken, Katharine Hicken, Megan Willing, Darren Smith, Connor Smith, Owen Smith, Kayla Smith, along with step-granddaughters Stephanie Lekkas (Joseph) and Sarah Kratzer (Steve Grossman). She is also survived by three sisters: Peggy Greenholt of Wilmington, Del., Suzette Little (Lee) of McSherrystown, Carla Lehr (Mike) of New Oxford, and by many nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
After graduating from St. Joseph Hospital’s School of Nursing in Lancaster, Yvonne worked locally as a registered nurse until 1962. While raising children, she fostered her love of the Girl Scouts of the USA, first becoming involved as the summer camp nurse at Camp Gi-Sco-Ha in 1965 and continuing for many years as both nurse and assistant director. In 1967, she started the first Brownie Troop (#743) at Sacred Heart Basilica and continued as the leader for seven years.
For more than 50 years, Yvonne dedicated much of her life to Girl Scouts doing the following: Codorus Neighborhood Service Team Brownie Consultant, Brownie Troop Organizer, Brownie Troop Trainer, Neighborhood Public Relations Coordinator, and Green Circle Trainer. She served as the Codorus Neighborhood Chairperson for five years, covering 55 troops in the area. She also chaired many neighborhood events including several Wider Op events for cadets/seniors and the Codorus Neighborhood Golf Outing. Yvonne also served on the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council Board of Directors for eight years.
In recognition of her commitment to Girl Scouts and mentoring youth, Yvonne was awarded the National and Diocesan St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Medals and the St. Ann Medal, presented by the Bishop of Harrisburg. These were in addition to a number of local awards.
In her “spare” time, Yvonne volunteered with the Delone Band Boosters, the Sacred Heart School library, the Boy Scouts of America, and served soup with her Girl Scouts at the Conewago Chapel Picnic for 16 summers. In later years, she served St. Joseph Parish, Hanover on the Advisory Council, as a Eucharistic Minister, and as part of the Grandview Seniors.
Vonnie and Pat were avid supporters of Delone Catholic High School as members of the Class of 1952. They also enjoyed playing cards with a great group of friends for over 40 years and loved to laugh with them. In addition, they had owned two local businesses: Donald B. Smith, Inc. (roofing contractor) and Magic Elm Skateland.
Family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Rd., Hanover. Interment will be held privately by the family at St. Joseph Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown PA.
Contributions in Yvonne’s name may be made to Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover.
