John W. Downey, 89, of Biglerville, passed, as expected, Friday morning, December 10, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Westminster, Md.
He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Rita V. Downey. Born in 1932 in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Leo T. and Theresa W. Downey Sr.
He was graduated from LaSalle High School, Cumberland, Md., Class of 1950, and then went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. John retired from Columbia Gas in 1992 after 34 years of service.
He is survived by his children, Sheila (Todd) Szawlosky, Cumberland, Md.; Siobhan (Chris) Kosko, Westminster, Md.; Sinead Downey, Biglerville; Maria Downey Biglerville; and Mairead (Jeff) Wilt, of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his nephew and their families; as well as his wife’s cousin, Linda Corbin, Falling Waters, W.Va., and her family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Jule (Martin) Slagle, Leo (Jeanne) Downey Jr., and Sheila (Vincent) Melzac.
John was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church since moving to Adams County in 1967. He served in various positions over the years, throughout the parish.
Thank you BridgingLife, Westminster, Md., for compassionate end of life care. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Tim and Betty W. and Pat G. for their years of providing home communion to John, and Dear friends, Lisa, Mary, and Dave.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg. Burial with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass Saturday at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in John’s name to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to BridgingLife Development Office, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
