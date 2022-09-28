Fern I. Bosserman, age 85, of Gettysburg, passed away September 26, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare. She was born August 2, 1937, in Wilmington, Del., to the late Curtis W. and Rhoda (Best) Bosserman.
Fern was a hairdresser and CNA, a member of the WCTU, Gettysburg Red Hat Ladies Society, loved crocheting and loved to sing. She sang in numerous choirs and she especially enjoyed participating in the Living Christmas Tree Choir for over 30 years. She was an accomplished pianist and vocalist.
She is survived by her children, Tara Bolen of Winterhaven, Fla., David Bolen and wife Lisa of Westminster, Md., Erin Brenize and husband Galen of Parker, Colo., and Erick Showaker of Shippensburg; grandchildren, Summer Bowermaster and husband Shawn, Samantha Haubert, Austynne Brenize, Winter Haubert, David Mason Bolen, Alec Bolen and Tristan Brenize; and six great-grandchildren. Fern was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Anna Best.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Pastor Harold Yeager will officiate services. Fern will be laid to rest at Heidlersburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gettysburg Church of the Brethren.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
