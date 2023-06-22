Theodore Edward Baker Sr., age 89, of Gardners, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born August 10, 1933, in Gardners, to the late Charles E. and Esther M. (Group) Baker.
Ted was 1952 graduate of Biglerville High School. He was employed as a bookkeeper for 40 years for Tuckey Mechanical Services, Carlisle. He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War.
Ted’s Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He was a member of Uriah United Methodist Church, Gardners. Ted was a Sunday school teacher for the high school boys and the senior ladies at the church. He was a lay minister for Toland Missions in Gardners, lay speaker and participated as a camp counselor at Camp Penn in Waynesboro for six years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, archery hunting, in his early years playing fast pitch softball and watching baseball as a fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Darlene A. (Richwine) Baker of Gardners; his daughter, Carenda D. Baker of Carlisle; his son, Theodore E. Baker Jr. and his wife Leola of Dillsburg; two sisters, Carolyn Garman of Murrysville, Pa., and Lucille Gillespy of Marlborough, Mass.; one brother, Robert E. Baker of Boiling Springs; five step-grandchildren; 22 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to the funeral service at Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Uriah Church Cemetery. Graveside Military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ted to Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
