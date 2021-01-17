Dennis Eugene Bitzel, 67, of Littlestown, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Md. Born Sept. 14, 1953 in Hanover, he was the son of the late William Levine Bitzel and the late Betty Jane (Hollinger) Mikesell. He was the devoted husband of Sheryl “Sherry” (Tawney) Bitzel.
Denny was a lab technician at Congoleum Corporation in Finksburg, Md., where he was employed for 45 years. When he was 14 years old, he worked for Willow Farm Dairy in Frizzellburg, along with his father and brother. He was a member of St. Mary’s United Church of Christ in Silver Run, Md. Denny was an avid golfer and sports fan. He coached Gamber Smallwood Pony League Football for 30 years, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Westminster Owls. He loved reading, especially books about history and the government. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Sherry, are son, Jason Bigham and fiancée Miriam Fuchs of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Emma Rose and Carter; brother, Edward Levine Bitzel and wife Debra “Boots” Bitzel of Taneytown; two nephews, Tony Bitzel and wife Shannon, and Chad Bitzel and wife Marie; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private funeral service for family members will then be held at 7 p.m. The service will be live streamed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster/. Burial at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery on Deer Park Rd. will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gettysburg Cancer Center, 20 Expedition Trail, Suite 101, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
