Joy A. (Wolfe) Lenig, 72, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home.
Joy was born May 17, 1950m in Latimore Township, the daughter of the late Millard A. and Dorothy G. (Griest) Wolfe.
Joy was a member of Mt. Olivet U.C.C. in East Berlin.
Joy is survived by a daughter, Nickey J. Mann, and a son, James R. “Jimmy” Lenig Jr. and his wife Yvonne, all of Hampton; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her former husband, James R. Lenig Sr.; three brothers, Colin Wolfe of Wellsville, Ronald Wolfe of Carlisle, and Carl Wolfe of East Berlin; and two sisters, Karen Brodbeck of York, and Dawn Schott of East Berlin. She was predeceased by four brothers, Wayne R., Robert M., Phillip H., and Keith L. Wolfe; and one sister, Ruth I. Spangler.
A visitation and celebration of life service will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022, at York Springs Fire Company Hall, 312 Main St., York Springs, 1-4 p.m., with Rev. Julia A. Beall officiating at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
