Ira L. Carson passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was the son of the late Charles Carson and Della (Dick) Carson
Ira married H. Louise (Darr) on July 31, 1953. They were both active members of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren
Ira worked for Whites Livestock of Fairfield. He retired from the Brethren Home in Cross Keys. He was also a grateful member of Al-Anon
He is survived by one son, I. Lennis Carson and his wife Deborah Goble of Mountville Pa.; a daughter, Laura Whitver and her husband Gary of Gettysburg; two grandchildren, Jess Wellborn and Billy Wellborn; one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Wellborn; one sister, Florence Royer of Accident, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad enjoyed spending time with his family. He continued to celebrate our lives and the lives of our extended family until his death.
In addition to his parents, Abe is preceded in death by seven sisters, Lottie Cool, Mazie Murdorf, Mary Bloom, Maybelle Williams, Gertrude Brown, and Pearl and Florence Carson; and five brothers, Richard, Dallas, Charles, John and Merle.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 22, at 3 p.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.