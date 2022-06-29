Helen L. "Weesie" Pitzer, 81, of Littlestown, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born January 18, 1941, in Gettysburg, Weesie was the daughter of the late Ardell and Mary Ellen (Bowers) Baumgardner.
She was a 1959 Taneytown High School graduate. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Nursing School, and an LPN at Hanover Hospital. She retired and was then an LPN at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. Later she was a volunteer at both places.
Surviving are her son, Timothy Baumgardner of Taneytown and her daughter, Debra Wentz and Clinton Jr. of Hanover; her two grandchildren, Hailey Wentz and Clinton Wentz III; her great-granddaughter, Athena Lee; and her former husband Robert Pitzer of York. Helen was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Strickhouser; her sister, Genevieve Reaver and her brothers, Leroy, David and Richard Baumgardner.
She was a member of Hanover Believers in Christ Church, Hanover Organ Cub and York Jam Session. Weesie enjoyed going to Cascade, flower gardening, bird watching, going to church and playing the organ and piano.
Memorial Service is Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Brian Casale officiating. There in no viewing, however the family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Helen's name may be sent to her church at 301 Maple Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
