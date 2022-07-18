Donald Eugene Shultz, 75, of Orrtanna, passed away on July 15, 2022, at the York Hospital. Donald was born on May 28, 1947, in Gettysburg to Melvin Kump and Mary Katherine Shultz.
Donald is survived by his brothers, Jerry Shultz and wife Bonnie of Biglerville, Terry Shultz and wife Grace of Iron Springs, and Kenneth Shultz and wife Donna of Orrtanna; his uncles, Melvin Shultz of Wenksville, Merle Shultz of Fairfield, and Richard Shultz of Orrtanna; his aunts, Pearl Shultz of Orrtanna, and Joyce Snyder of Dillsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After returning from the military he worked at Inland Corrugated Container in Biglerville for many years and loved riding to work on his motorcycle. He loved gardening and had a particular taste for fresh tomatoes and sweet corn. Donald was an avid hunter for whitetail deer and loved the outdoors. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and was especially proud of his 1965 Harley Davidson FL. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.