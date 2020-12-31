Edna R. (McDannell) Showers, 80, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Barry L. Showers who died Dec. 27, 2020.
She was born Aug. 20, 1940, in Orrtanna, the daughter of the late Paul W. and Margaret (Harbold) McDannell.
Edna worked for Knouse Foods, Orrtanna, for 25 years. Prior to her retirement in 2015, she worked 25 years at Gettysburg College in the housekeeping department. After she retired, dementia consumed her life.
Edna lived to work. If she wasn’t working at her job, she would be helping her siblings on their fruit farms harvesting crops. She enjoyed her spare time with her granddaughters and family members and baking for her friends and co-workers at Gettysburg College. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Orrtanna.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Guise and husband Michael, Gettysburg; granddaughters, Hannah Gardner and Alana Guise; sister, Alice Williams, New Oxford; brothers, Eugene McDannell and wife JoAnne, Mark McDannell and wife Dorothy, and Bernard McDannell and wife Carol, all of Orrtanna; half-sister, Violet Mauss, Biglerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Dawn Showers Foster and husband Jeffrey; step-grandchildren, Jeremy Showers and Jeffrey Foster Jr.; step-great-granddaughter, Aurora Showers; and step-nephews, Brian Group, Vern Group and wife Nancy, and Wayne Group.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John McDannell, Kathleen McDannell, Betty MacBeth, Louise Deardorff, Ruth Baker, Clara Redding and Gladys Weaver.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church Cemetery, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic DiBiccaro and Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating.
To share memories of Edna R. Showers, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
