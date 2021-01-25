Charles “Chuck” R. Walmer, age 67, of Aspers, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 22, 1953, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Gerald R. and Margaret B. (Tilton) Walmer.
Chuck graduated in the Class of 1971 from Biglerville High School. Chuck, as he was known, had a career in radio. His uncle Bill Tilton inspired him to first consider a path in the U.S. Air Force, which earned Chuck a scholarship to Louisiana Tech University where he graduated in 1977. While there, he got the bug for radio.
After graduation he and his wife, the former Carolyn Heintzelman, and their son returned to Adams County and he was hired on at WGET in Gettysburg. There he discovered that, in addition to an on-air shift, a role in sales would help his advancement. After about five years in Gettysburg, he took a sales manager position at WTTR in Westminster, Md., then three years later, moved to a larger market at WHUM in Reading, Pa.
Then, ever wanting to increase his experience, when offered a general manager position in Fargo, N.D., he and his family packed up and headed to the Midwest. After three years there, the company sold the station and he returned to this area, where the possibility to purchase a radio station in Thurmont, Md., led him to WTHU.
In 1992, he bought the station, and later purchased WXVA in Charles Town, W.Va., which was sold again after only a few years. He and his wife worked together in Thurmont for well over 18 years until health reasons had him sell WTHU.
Chuck was an avid gardener, producing and sharing bountiful vegetables for his family and friends. He loved to tinker around the house and cut and split firewood to stay in shape.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carolyn L. Walmer of Aspers; three sons, Andrew Walmer and his wife Paula (his favorite daughter-in-law) of Burkburnett, Texas, Gerald and his wife Kristin of Aspers, and William and his wife Vendy of Gettysburg; six grandsons, Calvin, Nathan, Drew, Charles, Ben and Owen; and one granddaughter, Anna. He is also survived by one brother, Sam of Chester, N.J.; two sisters, Kathy Marinucci of Springfield, Va., and Edith Sarnoff of Aspers; and several nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public gathering will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Dugan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chuck’s memory to Bendersville Fire Company, P.O. Box 254, Bendersville, PA 17306; or Boy Scout Troop #75 of Gardners.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
