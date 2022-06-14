Etta Mae Norris, age 98, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the daughter of the late M. F. Shuff Jr. and Luretta (Gillelan) Shuff. She was predeceased by her only brother M.F. Shuff III.
Etta was married for nearly 60 years to Lumen F. Norris who died in 2003. Together they had five children all currently residing in Emmitsburg, Monica Lingg and husband Gene, Rebecca and husband the late Thomas Ryan, Lumen F. Norris Jr., Luretta Adelsberger and husband Roy, and Aimee B. Norris. In addition, Etta leaves 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who will miss their grandma greatly. She is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews.
In earlier years, Etta enjoyed gardening, traveling and was an avid reader. More recently, her greatest pleasure was hosting the annual family Christmas dinner and summer gatherings at the pool with all the grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Etta was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School and St. Joseph College. She was a charter member of the auxiliary of VFW Post 6658 where she was a past president. She was also a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where her life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.
The family kindly requests the wearing of face masks in all indoor areas.
Since faith was always most important to Etta, the family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Joseph Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
