Margaret Hippensteel

Margaret A. “Peg” or “Granny” Hippensteel, 87 of Buchanan Valley, left for Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, two days before her 88th birthday.
Born Dec. 24, 1934 in Buchanan Valley,she was the daughter of the late Paul and Hazel (Riegel) Kimple. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George J. “Hipp” Hippensteel, Sr.
Peg was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sister. The last three years she was blessed with so many wonderful caregivers at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
Peg is survived by a daughter, Cathy Fournier; a grandson, Travis Parr and his children Brody and Gracie; a granddaughter, Manda Parr and her children Kurtis and Bailey; a sister, Helen Sharrah; and a brother, Robert Kimple, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, celebrant.
Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Dementia Society of America, 188 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
