Donald E. “Pap” Myers, age 80, of Bendersville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville.
He was born Thursday, May 16, 1940, in York, the son of the late Taylor Myers and Mary C. Hoffman.
Pap was formerly employed by Knouse Foods for six years. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Pap loved to eat!!! He loved to flirt with all the ladies.
His wife, Victoria R. Myers passed away in June 2010. He is survived by two daughters, Jeaneane Acevado of Biglerville and Lisa M. Brandt of Carlisle; two grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Taylor “Bud” Myers; and sisters, Patsy Spurlock, Ethel Keefer and Doris Wilson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of his family
Memorial contributions may be sent to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306 to help defray the cost of funeral expenses or on our website at www.DuganFH.com.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
