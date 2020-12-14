Roxanne Showers, age 63, of Gardners, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg.
She was born Saturday, March 9, 1957, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Pauline I.(Livingston) Showers of Gardners and the late Marlin E. “Marty” Showers.
Roxanne attended Biglerville High School. She loved her community. Roxanne could be found selling chance tickets at the Bendersville Fire Company carnival, at York Springs Fire Company carnival and the Heidlersburg Fire Company carnival. She held the honor of being the top ticket seller for Bendersville Fire Company for many years.
In addition to her mother, she is also survived by one sister, Dorothy G. Smith of Aspers; one brother, David E. Showers of Aspers; and several aunts, uncles and nieces.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, with Pastor Dave Redding officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Bendersville Fire Company for all the support and friendship given to Roxanne throughout her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bendersville Fire Company, P.O. Box 254, Bendersville, PA 17306.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
