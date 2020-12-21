Victoria T. Stallings passed away at Meadowcrest Nursing Center in Bethel Park, Pa., of natural causes on Dec. 9, 2020. Vicki was born in Gettysburg, on Jan. 12, 1943.
Vicki is survived by sons, Timothy Scott (Beth) Eckenrode of Presto, Pa., and Matthew Taylor (Nicole) Stallings of Glen Allen, Va. She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Lee Eckenrode. She was the proud grandmother of Baxter, Harrison, Cambelle and Holden.
Vicki had a special gift of bringing beauty, laughter, energy, creativity, style, smiles, and resiliency into the lives of everyone around her. As a skilled hairdresser, frequent flower arranger and personal fashion consultant for Nordstrom’s, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales, Vicki made everything and everyone more beautiful. Her zest for life was illustrated by the way she fought back after multiple strokes.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Her family extends their appreciation for all of the caregivers who compassionately supported Vicki through the years.
A graveside service will be held at Biglerville Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vicki’s memory can be sent to American Stroke Association, https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html.
