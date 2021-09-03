Richard William Guindon, 62, of Littlestown, passed away on September 2, 2021.
“Richie” grew up in Greenbrook, N.J., and worked for Anheuser-Busch for 25-plus years. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, Pop-Pop and friend.
He enjoyed spending time golfing and watching the Cleveland Browns. Richard will be dearly missed and always remembered as the life of the party.
Richard was predeceased by his mother and father, Robert and Doris Guindon; and his brother Robert Guindon.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melanie Guindon; his children, Andrew Guindon of Pinebrook, N.J., Caitlin Gilbert and her husband Seth Gilbert of Greencastle, Pa., and Ryan Guindon of Stroudsburg, Pa.; his granddaughter, McKinley Gilbert; siblings, Kathy Escaravage and her husband Hank, Kay Guindon, Kenneth Guindon and his wife Beverly, and Anne Hutton and her husband Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.
The family and friends will hold a private celebration of life in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy, P.O. Box 55, Long Pond Road, PA 18334.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
