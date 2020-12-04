Barbara Sanders Shriner, 79, of Hanover, wife of Harold R. Shriner, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born on Saturday, July 12, 1941 in Fairfield, she was a daughter of the late David A. and Ilean Benchoff Sanders. A 1959 graduate of Fairfield High School, she also graduated from the Bryn Mawr School of Nursing in 1962. Barbara was a registered nurse with the former Hanover General Hospital for 45 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 57 years are two daughters, Christine Colvin and her husband, Philip, of Mount Joy and Allison Booker and her husband, Reed, of Baltimore; a grandson, Jacob Booker; two sisters, Nancy Weis and her husband, Stan, of Manassas, VA and Trudy Armstrong and her husband, Jack, of Spring Grove; a brother, John Sanders of Orrstown; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Services and burial will be held privately in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.