Roberta Lee Mentzer, age 71, of Gardners, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born April 1, 1950, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Ralph E. and Ruth Jane (Hinkle) Decker.
She was an LPN for TBHC for 22 years and attended Memorial Baptist Church where she taught CEF.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Melvin F. Mentzer Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on March 16, 2022; children, Lonnie Mentzer and wife Tina Marie, Melissa Ann Chronister and husband Shane, and Ronald F. Mentzer and wife Sarah; four grandchildren; and five sisters.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Roberta’s request, viewing and service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 in “Birdie’s” name.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.