Daniel A. Crawford, 59, of York, Pa., entered into God’s eternal care, Friday, February 25, 2022, at his home.
Born July 3, 1962, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of Patricia A. (Brown) Crawford and the late Richard D. Crawford.
Daniel was a 1980 graduate of South Western High School. He was a forklift operator for Syncreon in East York.
Daniel was a member of the Hanover Republican Club, the Hanover Home association, The Hanover American Legion Post #14, and the McSherrystown Moose Lodge 720.
Daniel enjoyed hunting, playing softball, was an avid Orioles Fan, Miami Dolphins fan, and NASCAR Fan. He loved music and saw his favorite group Hall & Oates over 20 times in concert.
In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by two daughters, Abigail M. Durski and Jessica N. Crawford and their mother Annette M. (Groft) Crawford, all of Hanover, Pa.; and one sister, Linda Smeltzer and husband Robert of York, Pa. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Crawford.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Rest Haven Cemetery, corner of Boundary Avenue and Westminster Avenue, Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Scott Sager officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Daniel may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 30386, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
