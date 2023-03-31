Benny M. Akers passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born on February 13, 1938, to Lewis and Lucy Akers of Matoaka, West Virginia, and was the youngest of nine children. He had four sisters and four brothers, one of which was his twin brother. He was the last surviving sibling.
Benny was a devoted and loving husband to his surviving wife Ruth (Taylor) Akers. Ruth was his best friend and loving companion for 64 years of joyful marriage.
Following graduation from high school, Benny enlisted in the army where he served his country for 22 years. He was assigned to the 7th Signal Command, and worked as a defense communications officer. During his service he became part of the Whitehouse Army Signal Agency, working under the leadership of Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson. Benny served two years in Vietnam and one in Korea. He was awarded many service medals, including the Presidential Service Badge.
After his retirement from military service in 1979, Benny worked for TAB books in Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, as vice president of data processing. He was instrumental in helping the company transition to the digital age, bringing technology to every aspect of the business.
Benny was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield. He served as council president for many years and was a delegate of the Lutheran Synod Council. He looked forward to attending weekly worship services and Bible studies with his fellow parishioners, and was always willing to help whenever he was needed.
An avid sportsman, Benny liked to hunt and fish. He was a member of the S & M Hunting Lodge and served as treasurer on the lodge’s board for many years. A day spent in the field hunting pheasant with his special German Shorthair pup was one of his favorite pastimes.
In addition to his wife Ruth, Benny is survived by three daughters and three sons-in-law, Frances Reed and husband Thomas, Garnetta Shope and husband Martin, and Christina Bucher. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter Peggy Hartman, whose husband is Russell. He was the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Two additional great-grandchildren are expected soon.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Scott Zimmerer presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service at 11 a.m. The committal service will be held at Fairfield Union Cemetery immediately after the service, with a lunch to follow for family and friends at St. John Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Online obituary and condolences are available at Monahanfuneralhome.com.
