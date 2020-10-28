Jeanne Marie McNamara, 89, of Carroll Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Ministries, Emmitsburg, Md.
Jeanne Marie was a middle school English teacher in Maryland for almost a decade. She then moved to California where she ran a bed and breakfast for 23 years and cared for her father.
She retired to the Fairfield area to be close to friends and to dedicate her later years to promote the teachings of the Divine Will. She formed a study group in her home to this end that has continued for the past 25 years.
Jeanne Marie was preceded in death by her parents Dennis and Vincentia and her lifelong friend, Linda Duffy. She is survived by her devoted friend and caregiver, Maria Henry and many dear friends in Christ.
She has left her mark on Carroll Valley and the surrounding areas by commissioning the statue “The Presentation.” You will find this little statue at the homes of people who knew Jeanne Marie and her special devotion to the Blessed Mother.
Her friends would want you to know that Jeanne Marie was brilliant, generous, genuine and devout.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mission of Mercy, 330 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
