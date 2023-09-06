Larry Darwin Windisch, age 69, of Westminster, Md., died unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023. Born June 14, 1954, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Geraldine Eyler Windisch.
Larry was a self-employed farmer, carpenter, handyman, a “jack-of-all-trades” and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who requested his assistance. He enjoyed his cows, farming, spending time with his friends at McDonalds and especially time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are children, Jerod Daniel Windisch and wife Gail of Westminster, Catie Clayton and husband John of Queenstown, and Sarah Windisch and partner Wade Myers of Westminster; grandchildren, Michaela and Cody Windisch, and Joe, Grayson and Owen Clayton; sisters and brothers, Diana Thele (Carl), Dorothy Becker (Dave), Linda Sanders (George), Marie Zepp (Eddie), Ed Windisch (Theresa), and Bob Windisch (Jess); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends at a visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 10, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, Md. There will be no funeral service.
A message or memory may be placed on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
