Dixie D. Rand, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away September 9, 2020.
Dixie was born to the late Charles and Ruth (High) Bechtel, August 26, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA. She grew up in Maryland with her 3 siblings, David, Bonnie and Cindy, and graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown. In Gettysburg, she lovingly raised two sons, Woodrow ‘Joe’ Taylor and James W. Rand.
Dixie was passionate about her family and helping others. Her home was always an open door to many. She was an active member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, where she spent many years singing in the choir. She loved crafts, her cats and going to yard sales with her sisters.
Dixie is survived by: her two sons, Joe Taylor and spouse Jeana Taylor, James W. Rand and spouse Megan Rand; her sister Bonnie Wagner; her eight grandchildren, Michael, Chelsea, Jessica, James, John, Caden, Jordyn, Amber and her four great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Chandler, Aiden and Chase.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17th from 6pm until 8pm at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. Graveside funeral services and interment will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1pm at the Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster, MD.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.