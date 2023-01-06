Gwendoline M. Hague, 76, of Littlestown, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Pleasant Acres Rehab & Nursing in York. She was the wife of Richard W. Hague for 57 years.
Born March 24, 1946, in Dover, England, Gwen was the daughter of the late Charles A.T. and Gladys C. (Brown) Marshall. She was a high school graduate and attended college. Gwen was a branch manager and retired from Signal Financial in Kensington, Md.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda K. Lee and Dennis of Hanover; her two grandchildren, Andrew D. Lee and Breanna M. Lee; her brothers, John D. Marshall and Christopher Marshall, both of South Africa. Gwen was predeceased by her son, Richard Wm. Hague II; a sister, Margaret Goldfinch; and her brother, Brian Marshall.
Gwen was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown and active in the altar guild. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
A memorial service will held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to church at 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St. #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
