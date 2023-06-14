Barbara E. (Deardorff) Bodkins, 84, passed Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Gardens at Gettysburg.
Barbara was born October 21, 1938, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Floyd Deardorff and the late Agnes (Rinker) Martin.
Barbara is survived by a son, Dale F. Bodkins of Bendersville; a daughter, Kandy A. Jones and her husband Edgar of Gettysburg; a grandson, Brian Bodkins of Franklin County; and a sister, Patricia Harman of York Springs. She was predeceased by a son, Timothy B. Bodkins.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
