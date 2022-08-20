Jay Myers 73 of Fairfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 17, 2022. Jay was the son of the late Raymond and Althea (Sites) Myers formally of Fairfield.
He is survived by his lifelong partner Janie Reaver, and sisters Nancy Myers and Linda Campolong of Gettysburg, and brother Guy Myers of Fairfield. He is also survived by nieces Stacey and husband David Sechrist, Marissa Campolong,and Chole Sechrist, and nephews Ryan Campolong, Matthew Sechrist, Alexander Sechrist, and Scott, Corey and Laughlin Stover, and Shannon Linn and partner Donnie Keagey and Andre’ Oaster.
Jay loved nature and all of God’s creations. He especially enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, squirrels, turkeys and deer.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in Jay’s honor can be sent to Four Diamonds Foundation, 1249 Cocoa Avenue # 115, Hershey, Pa. 17033.
