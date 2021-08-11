Jay A. Beamer, 69, formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, Aug. 8, at his home in Abbottstown. Born Aug. 27, 1951, in Gettysburg, Jay was the son of the late Clair and Mary (Gordon) Beamer.
He was a 1969 Littlestown High School graduate and also a DeVry University graduate of Arizona. Jay served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War where he was a radio communications analysis specialist. After his discharge from the service, he started his own business, Tees and Things, in Hanover and Westminster. Then he was employed with Hughes Communications in California. Later Jay was self employed in retail sales in the local area which he enjoyed very much.
Surviving are his daughters, Betsy Ann Beamer Koser and Loren of Palmyra, and Teri Beamer of Hanover; his three grandchildren, Katelyn, Ashley and Cassandra Koser; and his sister, JoAnn Ricciuto and Mike of New Oxford.
Jay was a passionate drummer in many bands beginning in 1966 with The Brutes, Saje and the Al Parsons Band. He loved to perform and be on stage. Jay was also very involved in HAM radios.
Memorial service is Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends Monday 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment is private.
Memorials in Jay’s name may be sent to Littlestown High School, c/o Littlestown Band Boosters, 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
