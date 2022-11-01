Brenda Carol Himes (Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of four, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at home in Biglerville, after a short but valiant battle with cancer.
She was born to on July 3, 1949 in Olney, Md. to Frank Fred and Evelyn Louise (Sutphin) Lifka and graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1967.
Brenda was a woman of many trades, including fire-twirling majorette, hairdresser, entrepreneur, and demolition derby winner, but her true love was bringing books to as many people as possible as a librarian.
She started as an assistant in the Fairfield High School Library and then later became a librarian at the Adams County Library System (ACLS). Many of the young patrons of the Bookmobile affectionately referred to her as “Miss Brenda,” but it was their excitement as the bus rolled into each stop that made the job so rewarding for her.
Her passion was to expand access to the library was realized by driving the Bookmobile to schools and smaller communities, helping build the summer reading programs for youth, and starting the Books By Mail program for seniors unable to travel to local library branches.
Brenda retired from ACLS after 15 years of service in 2005 as the Director of Outreach.
Brenda enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, gardening, making wreaths and other crafts, trips to Williamsburg, dinners at the Dobbin House, and healthy pours of wine shared with family and friends.
She is survived by sister Nancy Bliss and husband, Jim of Haines City, Fla.; four children, David Hutchison and wife Rachel of Littlestown, Eric Kazda and wife Sarah of Ephrata, Craig Kazda and husband Kyle Moore of Lancaster, and Clayton Himes of Shiremanstown; as well as seven grandchildren Max, Garrett, Jules, Connor, Autumn, Clara, and Maya.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St. Bendersville. At Brenda’s request, there will be no viewing.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2023 at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the Brenda Himes Endowment Fund at the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325
You can also donate online at https://qntm.marketing/brenda and mark the purpose of the donation as “Brenda Himes Endowment.”
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
