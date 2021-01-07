Joan Workley Beard, 77, of Hanover, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Columbia Cottage of Hanover, Pa.
Born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Edward Dale and Madeline Memmel Workley. She is the beloved wife of Raymond Francis Beard Jr.
Joan attended St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving her are her children, John Beard and wife Kim, Diane Bixler and husband Brian, Jeff Beard and wife Vickie, and Jason Beard; grandchildren, Tyler, Liam, Matthew, Leeann, Kristina, Karli, and Kelsi; great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Emmy; and brother, Dale Workley and wife Nancy. Joan was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Stansberg.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.