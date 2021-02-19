Richard Ardell “Pap” Baumgardner Sr., 82, of Taneytown, Md., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. He passed at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Md.
Born Aug. 8, 1938, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Ardell and Mary Ellen (Bowers) Baumgardner. He was the devoted husband of Linda (Moritz) Baumgardner. They were married for 32 years.
Richard loved helping his dad on the family farm. He worked on a horse farm, at Westinghouse Elevator Company, and retired from Stambaugh’s Inc. He enjoyed farming, working in the garden, caring for his Homer pigeons, listening to bluegrass music, dancing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife Linda, are son, Rick Baumgardner Jr. (Sheila) of Taneytown; daughters, Terri Collins (David) and Tamie Miller (Bill), all of Taneytown; stepdaughters, Diane Shindledecker of Hanover, Pa., and Holly Mentzer (Matt) of Shippensburg, Pa.; sister, Louise Pitzer (Bob) of Pennsylvania; brother, Tim Baumgardner of Taneytown; grandchildren, Keith Baumgardner (Lindsey) of Biglerville, Amanda Baumgardner of New Oxford, Richard Baumgardner III (companion Lindsay Buroughs) of Lancaster, Pa., and Shane Collins (fiancée Heather Morfoot) of Maryland; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Landon, Destiny, and Jaelyn; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife of 27 years, June (Dell) Baumgardner; brothers, Leroy and David Baumgardner; and sister, Genevieve Reaver.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, 4699 Teeter Road, Taneytown, Md., with Pastor Stanley Diehl officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund at the above address.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
