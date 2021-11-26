Darlene M. (Felix) Staub, of New Oxford, passed away in her home with her family by her side, at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her husband Austin A. Staub Jr., in 2018. They were married for 38 years.
She is survived by her children, Austin F. Staub and wife Shellie of Abbottstown, Holly L. Barnes of New Oxford, and Nicole S. Rohrer of New Oxford; her grandchildren, Dicie L. Frye and Lillie-Ann M. Staub; and her brothers, Francis J. Felix and his wife Missy, and Rodney A. “Ike” Felix and his wife Pat.
Darlene was a long-time member of both Irishtown and United Hook & Ladder (formerly New Oxford) Fire Companies. She is a member of the McSherrystown Moose and honorary member of the New Oxford Social and Athletic Clubs. Darlene was very active in her local community as well as enjoying the many sporting events her nieces, nephews, and cousins were involved in. Darlene was an avid Penn State football fan and card player. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Darlene’s life on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prayers to follow at 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home, located at 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Basilica located at 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, with Rev. Dwight Schlaline as celebrant. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Darlene’s memory can be made to the Irishtown Fire Company located at 934 Irishtown Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
