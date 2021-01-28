Linda M. Bodenberg, age 64, of Red Lion, formerly of Bendersville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She was born Sunday, May 20, 1956, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Fred T. and Elizabeth F. (Hoyer) Bodenberg.
She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bendersville. She enjoyed listening to the Bible, spending time with family, going on outings, taking care of her pets, spool knitting, and music.
She is survived by two sisters, Kay Watson of Lititz, and Cathy Thompson of New Providence; four brothers, Frank Bodenberg of Gettysburg, John Bodenberg of Chambersburg, Lynn Bodenberg of Cressona, and Terry Bodenberg of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, in Bendersville Cemetery, 126 Church St., Bendersville, PA 17306.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shadowfax Inc., 386 Pattison St., York, PA 17403, with attention to Linda Bodenberg-Program 58.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
