June L. (Orner) Brown, 78, of Gettysburg went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 12, 1943 in Hanover. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert, who passed away in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Anna, in 2002. She is survived by her two granddaughters, Tina Jacoby and husband David of Gettysburg, and Tammy Brown and fiancé Randall of York; three great-grandchildren: David Jacoby III, Logan Jacoby and Kimberly Wagaman; seven great-great-grandchildren: Marshall, Diamond, Kelsie, Karlie, Aubby, Sienna and Austin. She was an amazing woman who fought her hardest for the family and held the family together as one. She will be deeply missed by us all.
May you Rest In Peace and fly high, our sweet angel, you will forever be in our hearts for it is not goodbye but so long for now until we meet again.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kenworthy Funeral Home, 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg.
