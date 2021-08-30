Vicky J. Squires, 62, of Gettysburg, died Saturday evening, August 28, 2021, at the York Hospital.
Born October 5, 1958, in Odessa, Texas, she was the daughter of the late William and Doris (Roberts) Haney. She was the wife of William M. Squires III, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 32 years.
Mrs. Squires retired a couple of years ago from Quad Graphics in Fairfield. In her free time she enjoyed riding motorcycle, riding with her husband on his truck runs, fishing with her family, boating and canoeing. However the greatest joy in her life was her family, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Vicky is survived by her three children, Jessica Sanchez and her fiancé Lee Stoner of East Berlin, Angelita Miller and her husband Daniel of Leicester, N.C., and William Squires IV, of Washington, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, TJ Shorb, Kayla Shorb, Summer Sanchez and her husband John Peters, Ryan Thayer, Kelly Morris, Elsieanna Squires, Kilyn Squires, Madison Harrison, Aubrey Harrison, and Brianna Harrison; four great-grandchildren, Kourtney Morris, Braden Peters, Hunter Shorb, and Gunner Shorb; and six siblings, Glenda Junkins and her husband Dennis of Hinesville, Ga., Brenda Cassatt and her husband Frank of Gettysburg, William Haney Jr. of Fairfield, Mickey Andrew and her husband Mitch of Fairfield, Herman Haney of Fairfield, and Juanita Eiker and her husband Morris of Fairfield. Vicky was preceded in death by her son Juan Sanchez.
Funeral services for Vicky will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Eldridge Moses officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family will not be receiving any flowers at the funeral home, per Vicky’s request, however, if you would like to make a memorial contribution you can make it to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
