AnnaBelle Mummert, of Gettysburg, passed into eternity on Jan. 25 where she was reunited with her husband, Howard (Hobbs), and her son, Michael.
AnnaBelle was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Butler Township, Adams County. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Miller) Sadler. Throughout her career, she worked at various sewing factories, Bloser Baby Shoe and Dal-Tile.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane and her husband, John Yerkey; three grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) McFadden, Andrew (Kaylyn) Mummert and Abby (Cory) Townsend; seven great-grandchildren, Chasity, Anthony, James, Rachel, Ronan, Margot and Hailey; and one great-great-granddaughter, Marley.
In addition to her parents, AnnaBelle was predeceased by her two brothers, Donald Sadler and George (Barney) Sadler.
The family would like to thank the folks at the Littlestown Senior Center, especially Karen Smith, center manager, for being so welcoming to AnnaBelle and making her a part of their “family.” She enjoyed playing cards and spending time there.
Per AnnaBelle’s request, there will not be a viewing or memorial service at this time.
Memorials in her name may be sent to the Littlestown Senior Center, 10 Locust St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 151 McAllister St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
