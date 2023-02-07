Milton D. “Babe” Moyer, 95, Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born in Jersey Shore, Pa., March 19 1927, his parents were Gordon and Eva Moyer. He graduated from Gettysburg High School Class of 1946, and from Lycoming College in 1951.
He was a World War II Navy Corpsman.
He moved to Baltimore, Md., in 1952, and began a 28-year career as branch manager of Household Finance Corp. After retiring from HFC, he owned and operated “Babe” Moyer’s Taylor House Restaurant and Bar for five years.
He moved to Gettysburg in 1991 where he founded the Gettysburg P.A.C.T. (Police and Community Together) organization. He was very active in many community activities and his community involvement earned him many awards, honors and acknowledgements including being made an Honorary Police Officer in March 2006 by the Gettysburg Police Department.
He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 15, the Albert J. Lentz Post #202 American Legion and the Gettysburg Eagles. He was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Miller Moyer; his sister, Ola Deane Lindquist; and his niece, Eva Fitzwater.
Babe is survived by his cherished and loving daughter, Ola M. Santoni (husband Dan) of Las Vegas, Nev.; his son, Gordon “Kelly” Moyer (wife Anita) of Tucson Ariz.; granddaughter, Tracy Obrigkeit; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Babe is also survived by his cherished and loving nieces Shirleen Dorman (daughters, Leslie Sardinas and her children, and Leah Dorman); Eleanor (Ellie) Marsh and her children Jennifer Moody (sons Michael and Phillip Hanold), Sarah Bradley (children Nate, Nick and Jilian), and John “Johnny” Marsh; as well as by other extended family members. He is also survived by his step-granddaughter, Deana Santoni-Smith and her children Danielle Sank and Johnathan Sank.
Babe leaves behind many kind and wonderful friends including but not limited to Rheda Martin, Stan and Candi Clark, Becka Fissel, Maria Myers, Sue Paul and Mary Schnakenburg.
Babe was very interested in everything football, especially the Baltimore Colts and Johnny Unitas.
He loved watching TV shows and movies about the Old West and especially John Wayne. He also loved looking at the moon.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to PA Wounded Warriors Project or to the Adams County Office for Aging.
