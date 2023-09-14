John A. “Penny” Pennabaker, 46, passed Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of ReAnna K. (Brooks) Pennabaker, his wife of 15-½ years.
John was born February 25, 1977, in Hanover, the son of the late Gerald A. “Levi” and Sabina (Leiby) Pennabaker.
John was an avid war re-enactor.
In addition to his wife ReAnna, John is survived by two daughters, Amber R. Pennabaker-Collins and Victoria A. Pennabaker, both of Gettysburg; a son, John A. Pennabaker II of Gettysburg; two grandchildren; and a brother, Gerald A. Pennabaker Jr. of Biglerville. He was predeceased by a brother, George Pennabaker.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet U.C.C., 265 Two Churches Road, East Berlin, with Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
