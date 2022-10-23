Miriam Louise Gilland, 84, of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Providence Place Senior Living in Chambersburg, Pa.
Born June 29, 1938, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Pearl (Herman) Plank. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Gilland, who passed away May 17, 2015. They were married January 20, 1957.
She attended Gettysburg High School. She was a member of Cascade American Legion Post 239 Ladies Auxiliary. She worked at Fairfield and Gettysburg shoe factories and was co-owner and operator of Gilland Memorial Works in Blue Ridge Summit with her husband for over 45 years.
Miriam is survived by one daughter, Lois Gilland Lynn (Bobby); one granddaughter, Andrea Lynn Hagan (Mike); twin grandsons, Wesley Lynn (Lesa) and Rusty Lynn (Ginger); five great-granddaughters, Madison Lynn, Hailey Hagan, Quinn Hagan, Payten Lynn and Kaydence Lynn; one great-grandson, Caleb Lynn; three brothers, Harold Plank (Alminda), Harvey Plank (Susie) and Nevin Plank (Reneau); five sisters, Esther Bigham, Treva Bream, Goldie Honeycutt, Charlotte Clowny (Bob) and Arlene Wisner; one brother-in-law, Rodney Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Joanne Palmer; and four brothers-in-law, Jonny Bigham, Dave Bream, Dave Honeycutt and Donnie Wisner.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md., with Chaplain Adam Leeper officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, Md. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connections Coworkers, 1528 Sand Hill Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036; or Crane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Ste. 205. Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
