Charlotte Fretz Carson, 90, of East Berlin, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, following multiple health challenges.
Charlotte was born on Aug. 17, 1932, in Lansdale, Pa., the daughter of the late Allen R. and Grace Moyer Fretz. She graduated from Lansdale High School in 1950 and from West Chester State Teachers College, now West Chester University, in 1954.
Charlotte was the wife of Edward J. Carson as well as mother and grandmother to her four children and six grandchildren. A lifelong educator, she first worked as a teacher in Lansdale and then spent the majority of her career as a second grade teacher at East Berlin Elementary School and Bermudian Springs Elementary School.
She impacted the lives of several generations of students in her decades-long career, and was well loved for her patience and kindness to students, parents, and colleagues. Charlotte spent countless hours transporting kids and arranging carpools to sports practices and games, 4-H meetings, band practices and performances, play practices, pick-ups from the late bus, and the occasional missed school bus ride — all without complaint.
She was a supportive regular in the stands and in the auditorium for games and performances that her children and their friends were involved with. During her summer breaks, she volunteered as a 4-H leader and enjoyed catching up on her reading. In retirement, she enjoyed a good book and a hot cup of tea, traveling to the family cottage at Lake Waneta in the Finger Lakes, and spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward J. Carson, and their children: David Carson of East Berlin; Diane Wagner and her husband, Rick, of Gettysburg; Jim Carson and his wife, Michelle, of Mechanicsburg; and Jennifer Carson Elkonoh and her husband, Mike, of Columbia, Md. She is also survived by grandchildren Emily, Andy, Coral, Jack, Kyle, and Jaime. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Fretz-Rehak and Lois Fretz, both of Lansdale; her brother, W. Allen Fretz, and his wife, Louise Guernaccini Fretz, of Lansdale; and a brother-in-law, George Carson of Collegeville, Pa.
Charlotte’s family, co-workers, friends, and others were the beneficiaries of her kind-hearted, positive demeanor and a resilient spirit that will serve as continued inspiration. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
